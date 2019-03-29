President Trump is riding high after hosting a rally in Grand Rapids Thursday night.
Supporters cheered to the end of Mueller’s investigation.
The western half of the state helped Trump win the presidency back in 2016 and eyes will remain on Michigan heading into the 2020 election.
“We are going to get a lot of attention,” said Paul Rozycki, a retired political science professor.
Five hundred eighty-five days until the 2020 presidential election and Michigan appears to be a key battleground state, that’s according to Rozycki.
It could come with a possible upside.
“Advantages that we’re going to get a lot of attention,” Rozycki said. “And it does mean you’re going to get promises and some of those might or at least some of the promises do deliver.”
Rozycki said Michigan had voted Democratic for 20 years before the 2012 election when President Donald Trump finally broke the so-called “blue wall."
But just two years after Michigan voted Democratic on the governor’s race.
Rozycki adds that just proves Michigan as an important swing state.
Multiple rallies Trump held in Michigan helped President Trump win the state, according to Rozycki.
He predicts you will see much more of him and the Democratic players this time around.
Rozycki thinks Michigan has changed from blue to red because of factors in the economy along shrinking union support.
But he believes it still is up in the air what will happen next.
“If you go back 50 years ago and you look at the unions, 75 percent of them were democratic,” Rozycki said. “Maybe 50, 55 percent of union members or Democratic and the others could go either way or even third party sometimes.”
Along with a lot of more visitors, both Democratic and Republican in the state, Rozycki thinks Michigan might benefit.
He said we could see even a boost to the economy with so many more people using hotels, transportation along with goods and services.
“People are going to be paying attention to what’s going on in Michigan,” Rozycki said. “Even people that are paying attention to politics. They will be aware especially when it comes to our tourism business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.