Some people still need to mask up even if vaccinated. Are you one of them?

Michigan is expected to take another step toward normalcy soon with an update on COVID-19 restrictions, according to the governor’s office.

In a statement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said Michiganders can expect to see an announcement within a week:

“We know that the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the best way for people to protect themselves. That’s why Governor Whitmer originally launched the MI Vacc to Normal plan to encourage vaccinations and set a clear path back to normal. With the CDC recommending that fully vaccinated people can safely return to normal life, we feel confident that our state can begin taking even greater steps to get back to normal now that a majority of Michiganders have received their vaccine. I would expect an announcement in the coming days or week.”

