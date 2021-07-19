The state of Michigan is working with local health departments to investigate an increase in reports of Legionnaires’ disease.
Between July 1 and July 14, 107 cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in 25 counties, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Confirmed cases include 19 in Wayne County, 17 in Oakland County and in the city of Detroit, and 15 in Macomb County.
While cases are often related to environmental factors, this represents a 569 percent increase from referrals from the same period in 2020, 16 cases, and a 161 percent increase from referrals from during the same period in 2019, which was 41 cases.
Legionella bacteria causes two forms of legionellosis respiratory infections. Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include fever, cough, and pneumonia.
“Recent weather trends including rain, flooding, and warmer weather may be playing a role in the rise of reported legionellosis cases this summer,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “We want everyone to be aware of Legionnaire’s disease, especially if they may be at higher risk for illness and we ask that healthcare providers remain vigilant, and test and treat appropriately.”
While legionellosis cases are most common in the summer and early fall, this increase is higher than expected for Michigan for this time of year, MDHHS said.
MDHHS is asking providers to keep this in mind with patients that present for care with pneumonia and existing risk factors. To date, no common sources of infection have been identified.
