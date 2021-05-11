There has been a lot of talk regarding the shortage of workers and seemingly endless amount of help wanted signs across the nation, but it's not just the food and service industries feeling the pinch.
Burnout rates are high among healthcare workers, leading many to retire or change careers.
"I hope to god it can't get any worse," said Laura Hintz BSN, MSN, CPD administrator at Bayside Home Care.
A shortage of caregivers at a time when demand is up.
"There are more and more clients that need care and we are not able to find the new staff to care for those clients," Erica Wheeler, CEO of Helping Hand Nursing Service.
Hintz and Wheeler said it might have something to do with unemployment wages.
"Especially the home health aides. They are making many times more money to stay home," Wheeler said.
"This last year has been a significant increase in the caregiver shortage," Hintz said.
Both places have had to turn people away.
"Unfortunately, there have been a few times where we were just unable to provide what was needed," Wheeler said.
"One of the most devastating thing is having to turn people away that desperately need care," Hintz said.
Both Hintz and Wheeler said they've had to dramatically increase the benefits that come with the job to try to attract new workers and retain the old ones.
"We increased our wages, we are offering sign on bonuses, benefits, PTO time," Wheeler said.
That is just the beginning.
"If something isn't done in regard to unemployment and getting people back to work then we are going to start seeing the effects of this on our elderly. Where are these seniors going to go?" Wheeler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.