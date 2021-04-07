Michigan has extended its quarantine period for residents exposed to COVID-19.
“Due to increasing case rates and variant spread in Michigan, MDHHS has reinstated a standard 14-day quarantine for close contacts of COVID-19 cases,” the state posted the update in the frequently asked questions page on its website on April 5.
The change went into effect April 5.
If you are fully vaccinated, you are no longer required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19.
