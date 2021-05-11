Michigan parents are issuing cries for help on social media after spending years advocating for mental health services for their children and highlighting their exhaustion with the state's mental health system.
Mental health issues plagued Sara Schmierer's son for years.
“When he turned four years old, that's when I started to see things that really, really concerned me," Schmierer said.
Emergency room stints and short-term mental health care stays became a way of life.
‘The hospitalizations, you know, the giving him more meds all the time, you know, that's not treatment,” Schmierer said.
Early on she said she was told that her little boy, who is now nine, would never function in a home setting. The family assumed guardianship of him when he was four months old.
The Shepard native, who now lives in metro Detroit, said her son had violent outbursts and was suicidal. Doctors told Schmierer her son needed to be institutionalized long term.
“30-day stints in acute care were not working," Schmierer said.
Last year Schmierer said her son was put into a treatment facility after a severe mental crisis. After a few weeks, the facility called, saying her son was ready to go home.
But Schmierer feared for her family's safety if he returned.
"I don't want to have to terminate our guardianship, but I can't. I'm not. I would have to have my other children leave my home again,” Schmierer said.
So, she made a decision no parent wants to make, she terminated her parental rights.
She felt if she didn't bring him home, she would lose her other children. Other families have had trouble getting long term treatment too.
Kevin Fischer's son, Dominique, struggled with mental illness for years.
“I felt like I was in quicksand,” Fischer said.
At just 23, he died by suicide. Filled with grief and feeling like there was nowhere else to turn, Fischer became involved with the national alliance on mental illness or NAMI.
Years later, he is now the executive director of the Michigan chapter.
“There needs to be more psychiatric beds. There needs to be more consistency and treatment and we need to protect our public behavioral health care system," Fischer said.
So, what is being done about this growing problem. State Representative Mary Whiteford is one of the lawmakers working to address those exact issues.
“There are so many people who have been suffering," Whiteford said.
As a former pediatric nurse, Whiteford knows all too well about the lag in mental health resources. That's why she pushed through bills that support a Michigan crisis and access line.
“This is supposed to be going statewide over the next year as they work out all the kinks and get it working right. But it is something that no other state has, where even a mom or a sister can call for a loved one," Whiteford said.
She has also worked on legislation that will create psychiatric residential facilities and crisis stabilization units. She said these would help with bed shortages and provide a place for people to go in crisis.
To attract more psychiatric nurses, Whiteford proposed a bill to give a $30,000 stipend upon graduation. She will soon announce a plan on mental health care reform to help families, especially foster and adoptive parents.
"I'm making sure that every child has a champion and a forever family. And how do we do that when there's so many different layers," Whiteford said.
The new legislative changes will take a while to roll out. And isn't helping people like Schmierer who believes the system already failed her.
Giving up her son was the hardest thing she says she's ever done and has left the family heartbroken. She wishes every day that the mental health system was different.
"We need a streamlined process of how this is supposed to work and have it across the board,” Schmierer said.
