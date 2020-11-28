Parenting isn't always easy but when you have 9 kids it's definitely a challenge.
Meet Melisa and Richard Keck and their family.
“Our oldest biological is his from a previous relationship. She's 24. Her name is Emily and then Payton is our only biological,” Melisa said.
The other 6 are adopted and another is being fostered.
“Eli is our first adopted and we just haven't stopped since then,” she said.
When it comes to adoption, the Keck family says many people often only want to adopt one or two kids and younger children are normally picked first.
They feel it's important not only to give all kids a chance but to keep them together with their siblings whenever possible.
“They need to be together,” Melisa said. “They need to be where they're comfortable and with the people they've grown up with.”
As for how they manage to keep a routine?
“We take it one day at a time,” she said. “Sometimes it's like Jurassic park, sometimes it's smooth.”
And 16-year-old Payton also helps out.
“It's worth it for sure, cause knowing that they have a home and they can be safe is probably one of the best things you can ever get,” Payton said.
For anyone thinking about opening their hearts to kids looking for a forever family.
Richard and Melisa’s message is this: Jump in.
“Both feet, dive in,” Richard said. “Your family's going to think you're crazy, but they'll be supportive.”
“We get that all the time like what are you guys thinking? But it's not about us, it's about them and it's worth it,” Melisa said.
