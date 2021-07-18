A Michigan family is fighting to get custody of their son after being arrested out of state for marijuana possession.
What started as a quick trip to pick up her husband, ended up being the court battle of a lifetime for Erika Prock.
Prock lost custody of their son and have yet to get it back.
"It’s been torture, literally torture,” Prock said. "There's just no communication. It's a mess.”
In March, Prock drove from her Hillsdale, Michigan residence to pick up her husband from her in-laws in Alabama with her 18-month-old son Braxton.
On the way home they were in Lawrence county, Alabama and were stopped by police.
They were searched and arrested when officers smelled weed and found Prock’s husbands’ pot in the trunk.
“It was four and half ounces, it was like this much, I don’t know if that’s a lot, I don't smoke,” Prock said.
While marijuana is legal in Michigan, you may not carry more than 2.5 ounces of cannabis at a time, but in Alabama, recreational marijuana is illegal.
Prock said being from Michigan and not a smoker she had no idea on the severity of the crime.
The family said they instantly lost custody of their son and the process to get her son back has been slow.
“The children and parents are the ones suffering when this my son could have been back here in back in April when he was ordered to be transferred back here,” Prock said.
Instead of returning to Michigan, Prock and her husband moved into a tent behind her in-laws’ trailer while they fight allegations in criminal and family court.
“They took Braxton and put him into DHS care, they never asked if we had family. They never asked if there was anyone to come get him, they just took him away,” Prock said.
Prock said police took her to jail for failing a sobriety test, she said the only reason she failed was because she had a sprained ankle. Prock later passed the drug screening.
The good news is that Braxton is finally being transferred home to Michigan on Monday after months of confusion and court hearings.
Prock she wanted to share her story to warn others.
"Because I want to bring awareness to the laws when you cross a different line, how this could happen to anybody,” Prock said.
