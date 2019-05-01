A family is grieving after their dream vacation turned into a horrible nightmare.
Bob and Glenda Thomas were gifted with a trip to Las Vegas, while there, Bob suffered a heart attack and died. As the family mourns the loss of their loved one, they are also left trying to figure out how to pay to have his remains brought home.
“My dad is such a tourist, he loved to go visit places, he loves people, so he was very excited,” Lorra Thomas, Bob’s daughter said. “They were having a good time up until they had won the tickets to see Cirque Du Soleil.”
The Thomas’s were gifted with the trip by their favorite band while waiting in line to see a performance, Bob had a massive heart attack and didn’t survive.
“It was really hard to imagine what they were telling us when it happened, knowing that my dad was gone just didn’t register,” Lorra said.
Not only is the family faced with the sudden death of their father, but they also must pay to bring him back home.
“We’re trying to find a way to get his body brought back to Michigan so that we can have him here with the family and have the funeral,” Lorra said.
Bob was a cancer survivor, veteran, family man, and the love of Glenda’s life. Glenda remains in Vegas, she refuses to return home without her husband.
“Right now, my mother is in Las Vegas alone, very distraught,” Lorra said. “I don’t know what she’s going to do without my dad. She doesn’t know what she’s going to do without my dad.”
The family has reached out for help, but they aren’t receiving much luck.
“We have made a couple of phone calls but we’re kind of hitting dead ends,” Lorra said.
What was supposed to be a time of grieving for the family has turned into worry.
“At this point, we’re just asking if anybody out there can help give us advice, we have a GoFundMe page that we started this morning,” Lorra said.
The family received an estimate of $5,000-$6,000 from a local funeral home, but that doesn’t include the cost at the funeral home in Vegas or the flight to bring him home.
If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.