A suburban Detroit family has been reunited with their dog, days after the canine ran off following a car crash. The golden retriever, Red, ran into nearby woods after he was ejected from the family's vehicle on Dec. 25 when it rolled several times along Interstate 75 in Auburn Hills after hitting a slick spot.
ade Stevenson of Woodhaven pleaded online for help in finding Red.
WXYZ-TV reports that he posted Tuesday on Facebook that Red had been reunited with the family. A man who works with Lending a Helping Paw Rescue had captured Red in a live trap in Auburn Hills.
