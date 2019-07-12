An 18-year-old honor roll student seems to have disappeared after leaving a family event in Michigan over the weekend.
Heavenly Sloan’s parents say she hasn’t contacted either of them, posted on social media, or used her credit card since Sunday.
Family members have gone door-to-door in Van Buren Township neighborhoods where Heavenly might have known people.
“You have a big support family here in Michigan,” grandmother Latrese Savage said.
Her mom and loved ones spoke to her in a Crime Stoppers press conference, and they are fearing the worst.
"My daughter, she's a good kid. She's a good kid, she's a bright kid, she's smart, honor roll student, loves working with people. Her hobbies was basically helping others," mother Lacrisha Crawford said.
Family members say Heavenly drove from her home in Middletown, Ohio for a family reunion in Ypsilanti last Friday.
The next morning, she spoke to her dad and told them that she planned to drive home to Ohio.
She made a stop at a friend’s home at Kirkridge Apartments, and Van Buren Township Police say a surveillance camera captured a picture that appears to show her leaving alone in her car around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
"If anybody have any information about my niece please contact us," said aunt Allaisha Spradling.
Police said it appears she made bank withdraws, and her license plate was spotted in Georgia.
They hope she is voluntarily missing and okay, but her family says she doesn’t know anyone in Georgia.
They fear something happened to her on the road.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to Heavenly.
