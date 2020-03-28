A Michigan military family has spent over a week in lockdown in Northern Italy, the country with the most coronavirus deaths in the world.
"Our desperate plea is to please stay home," said Sara Farner, who is stuck in Italy.
Sara and Craig Farner want to tell their fellow Michiganders the conditions in Italy.
"It's definitely a real struggle," said Craig Farner.
This military family has spend more than a week in a three-bedroom apartment in northern Italy.
They can go out for groceries, medical appointments and government-approved work.
"We wish that - I don't wish that you could see what we see, but we wish we could somehow convey it on a higher level," said Sara. "But we can only use our words and our experiences."
In order to keep their spirits up and inform their friends and family, they started a video blog that details the everyday struggles of living in lockdown, along with their two children.
"And the intention of it was just to share with other folks what we're going through, and that's the best way to combat this is to take it seriously," said Craig.
The online response to the video turned viral.
The family, who are still adjusting to life indoors, say they're making the best of it.
"Have conversation, run around your backyard if you have one that's big enough," said Sara. "Enjoy teaching your kids, this might be the only chance that you get to do that, so make the most of it."
