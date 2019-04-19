Michigan is launching a pilot program to aid farmers and processors interested in growing industrial hemp during the 2019 planting season.
The U.S. government is implementing a national program to start in 2020. But the state already has the authority to grow industrial hemp for research purposes.
Participating farmers and processors will have to obtain a license and enter into a research agreement with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The agency said Thursday it will schedule several events where people can apply for and obtain a research agreement.
