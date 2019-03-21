Michigan farmers are heading to Nebraska to deliver much-needed supplies after floodwaters caused major damage.
AG Community Relief, based in Otisville, is an organization that has been helping farmers. They will be sending supplies to Nebraska via semi-trucks.
Jenna Schaller, treasurer of AG Community Relief, said she knows the massive effect mother nature can have on farmers, due to the recent tornadoes in Mid-Michigan.
“I grew up in a farming industry, my parents actually own a grain operator in Durant,” Schaller said. “We’ve put together a truckload, a trailer load of different things like care kits, first aid kits, personal hygiene kits, things for animals.”
Schaller said the first load will leave on Thursday, March 21, with several more loads to follow. She said this is a community effort and local kids are helping.
“Chatfield Elementary, the third-grade classroom, actually put together snack bags and drew on them,” Schaller said.
She said they are collecting various items to send, but most importantly they are collecting monetary donations.
“Right now, what we’re really collecting is money toward the range cubes because we can help a lot more with that,” Schaller said.
The Family Farm in Burton is one of several locations in Mid-Michigan collecting donations. For more donation locations, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.