Michigan farmers hopeful ahead of new trade deal

For five generations, 365 days a year, Jeff Horning’s family has been producing dairy in Michigan.
“The past five years have been very difficult,” Horning said. “We’ve had cycles in the past where it’s been extremely bad for two years but to go for four years was almost unbearable and it has been unbearable for several.”
But with a handshake deal on the new NAFTA-USMCA gives a glimmer of hope.
"I was surprised actually. Getting stuff done in this Congress has not been quick,” Horning said. “It’s been too many political moves rather than action. I’m really excited if this gets done."
Farmers stand to gain a lot from the deal, especially dairy farmers.
The United States has lost almost 3,000 dairy farms in the last year, among the most are in Michigan – nearly one in seven.
But now Canada has agreed to buy more dairy while eliminating pricing models that allowed its farmers to undercut U.S. dairy farmers.
President Trump flipped Michigan in 2016, supported by farmers on the promise he would help with trade.
About two-thirds of the state’s agricultural exports went to Canada and Mexico in 2018.
“We’re only 40, 42 miles from Canada right here,” said Jason Ruhlig, a Michigan farmer. “And so our ability to compete with Canadian product coming in imported into Michigan is important. Uh, we need to be able to be on a level playing field."
Ruhlig said USMCA is a small victory during the one of the most challenging times in farming, but the agreement fails to help specialty farmers like him who rely on foreign labor to work his fields.
"If we don't find a way to address these shortcomings, uh, in, in a guest worker program, we're going to be nonexistent in three years,” Ruhlig said.
Laurie Isley grows soy and corn, two crops hurt most by the trade war with China.
She said USMCA is welcome news.
"It’s a win,” Isley said. “It's not going to be the same size as a win as an agreement with China would be, but certainly it's a significant one."
USMCA won’t solve all of Isley’s hardships on her farm, but it gives her hope there is an end in sight.
"Being able to see this one, which we will have been talking about for over a year, move forward, certainly paves the way, so to speak, for us to say, okay, let's move on to the next step,” Isley said. “Let's see if we can take this, replicate it with China."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the USMCA won’t be taken up in the senate until after President Trump’s impeachment trial.
