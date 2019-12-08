Michigan farmers and lawmakers want the federal government to impose a hefty tariff on dried tart cherries imported from Turkey, arguing that a subsidy on the fruit is impeding American farmers' ability to compete.
Cherry companies from Michigan and Utah on Tuesday asked the U.S. Commerce Department and International Trade Commission for a nearly 650% in tariff hikes on tart cherries imported from Turkey.
The petition request would increase the price of $1 worth of cherries to $6.48.
The Detroit News reports the companies are asking the commission to determine that Turkey has injured their business or at least threatens to do so.
