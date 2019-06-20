Farmers across the state are relieved after the governor sent a letter to the federal government asking for help.
“Currently, soybean acres are obviously very far behind,” said Samantha Krhovsky, a representative from Michigan Soybean Association.
Mid-Michigan’s soybean farmers are struggling to dry out from constant flooding preventing them from planting new crops.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer heard those concerns and asked for a disaster declaration from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary. That declaration would give farmers access to low-interest loans and other assistance.
“As thankful as we are that she’s supporting us and advocating, it’s hard for us to ask for that support,” Krhovsky said.
Krhovsky said this news could come as a huge relief to farmers without crop insurance because of their lack of ability to plant any new crops. She said this the rain is affecting those with coverage as well.
“In our case, we have insurance coverage. However, when you pencil out we’ll get maybe half of what we could’ve gotten if we got a crop in,” Krhovsky said.
Over the past year, Michigan has recorded 37.9 inches of rain, and as of last week, crops including corn and soybeans are down by more than 20 percent from last year.
Krhovsky said soybean prices aren’t getting any better, leaving farmers with the option of either trying to grow more until mid-summer or giving up on planting soybeans the rest of the year.
“When we look at how much time we have left to plant a crop that’ll actually be viable, it’s going to make a huge difference in that decision that farmers are going to make,” Krhovsky said.
On Thursday, Whitmer's request was approved.
The state is also launching a $15 million program allowing financial institutions to make low-interest loans to farmers and growers. The origination fees will be covered by the state.
