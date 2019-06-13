Talk about a grand entrance.
The Hemenway family, Bryan, Brittany, big brother Scott and now baby Madilynn have quite the story to tell.
This after father Bryan delivered Madilynn at a Speedway gas station in Mattawan, along I-94.
Monday night Brittany went into labor.
She said it took hours for the labor to kick into high gear, but when it did, their daughter didn’t wait long to make her entrance into the world.
With time running out to drive to the hospital, Bryan pulled into the gas station and called for help.
"I knew as soon as I got in the car I could feel things progressing so quickly that it was much different from my other labor, I didn't expect to have her in the car. It went really fast and most important she was fine," Brittany said.
Only a half hour passed from when they left their home in Decatour, to when baby Madilynn was placed on mom’s chest.
“I did a lot of yelling. He was wonderful,” Brittany said.
“I had to yell back at her to keep quiet while I figured everything out with dispatch. But once I knew, everything was good,” Bryan responded.
Bryan said he doesn’t know much about birthing babies, but he works inn Radiology, and Brittany is a nurse.
Both mom and baby are doing well.
