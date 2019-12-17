The state of Michigan filed a lawsuit against major opioid distributors on Tuesday.
In doing so, it became the first state in the country to sue opioid distributors as drug dealers.
The lawsuit is against Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation and Walgreens.
The suit was filed on Dec. 17 in Wayne County Circuit Court.
“These companies knowingly and deliberately used their licenses to distribute drugs in our state without controls,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “This was not only negligent; it was unlawful, a public nuisance and, as a result, their actions subject these companies to liability under Michigan’s Drug Dealer Liability Act.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, joined in the announcement of the lawsuit.
“The opioid crisis is hurting families from Downtown Detroit all the way to the Upper Peninsula, which is why last month, I announced a statewide goal for the State of Michigan to reduce the number of opioid deaths by 50 percent in 5 years,” Whitmer said. “The work Attorney General Nessel’s office is doing will be crucial in us reaching that goal. I applaud the Attorney General for her leadership and will continue to work closely with her and everyone else who wants to help Michiganders struggling with opioid use disorder and their families.”
Khaldun said more than 2,000 Michigan residents died from opioid overdoses in 2018 alone.
“That’s more than five people each day,” Khaldun said. “The actions being taken by the Attorney General today will help ensure that those who contributed to the crisis bear responsibility and bring desperately needed resources into the state to save the lives of those caught in the crisis today.”
In the lawsuit, the state says the companies listed above did the following:
- Distributed and sold opioids in ways that facilitated and encouraged their flow into the illegal, secondary market;
- Distributed and sold opioids without maintaining effective controls against the diversion of opioids;
- Chose not to effectively monitor suspicious orders;
- Chose not to investigate suspicious orders;
- Chose not to report suspicious orders;
- Chose not to stop or suspend shipments of suspicious orders; and,
- Distributed and sold opioids prescribed by “pill mills” when these companies knew or should have known the opioids were being prescribed by said “pill mills.”
The state says because the companies “knowingly participated in the illegal distribution of the prescriptions purchased by Michigan residents” they are liable under the Drug Dealer Liability Act for damages caused by opioids acquired from their distribution channels.
The lawsuit states those damages include:
- Increased law enforcement costs;
- Health care costs;
- Costs to care for, house, rehabilitate and/or foster opioid addicts and opioid-dependent infants and children;
- Costs associated with early childhood intervention;
- Special needs education costs with respect to infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome because of opioid abuse, who require special education when they attend local schools;
- Prosecution-related costs, including hiring additional prosecutors, investigators and/or staff as well as additional courtroom-related expenses;
- Costs for additional jail space and other costs associated with incarceration;
- Drug treatment program costs; and
- Any other financial loss proximately caused by illegal drug use.
“The opioid epidemic continues to be fed by these companies precisely because the fines and suspensions imposed by the DEA did nothing to change their business practices,” Nessel said. “McKesson, Cardinal, AmerisourceBergen and Walgreens all paid millions of dollars in fines as a cost of doing business in an industry that generates billions of dollars in annual revenue."
