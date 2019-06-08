Firefighters called to a house fire in Battle Creek rescued two small residents who got left behind in the smoke-filled home.
Police say the firefighters saved two pet sugar gliders from the burning home Thursday. The small marsupials are native to Australia, New Guinea and some Indonesian islands, and can glide like flying squirrels.
WWMT-TV reports that firefighters moved the animals from the home to safety and successfully treated them with oxygen.
Police say a faulty surge protector caused a heating lamp to ignite a wooden cage inside the home.
No one was injured in the fire.
