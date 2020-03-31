“A lot of the times we’re seeing people at their worst moments,” said Alpine Township Firefighter Tom Katerberg.
Katerberg has added a new mission of mercy to his daily duties. He’s helping kids isolated by COVID-19 celebrate their birthday.
"So being able to come out and help people that aren't really in the thick of it, but are just kinda down because of what's going on, it's been great to help out," Katerberg explained.
Social distancing has resulted inn kids missing out on their birthday parties. Not a big deal in the larger scheme of things, unless you’re turning five.
"Their friends can't come over and hang out and the playgrounds are closed. It's very difficult for them," said Katerberg.
Alpine Township firefighters picked up on the idea after members of the Ross-Augusta Fire Department in Kalamazoo County posted one of their birthday stops on Facebook.
At the request of a parent, firefighters do a quick run to the birthday boy or girl’s house. Soon, other departments were picking up on the idea. From Portage to Lake Odessa, where police officer Eric Tollefson lent his voice to a visit, singing happy birthday.
Firefighters and police officers from all over west Michigan are going well beyond the call.
"We're glad we can kind of bring some light in this dark time for them," Katerberg said.
