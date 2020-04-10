Michigan is the first state in the nation to get federal approval for a program to help get food to families in need, according to the state's Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division.
Families affected by school closings due to the coronavirus will get nutritious food through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT).
Temporary funding will help address emergency food needs and financial hardship for families affected by the pandemic.
Families with students between the age of 5 to 18-years-old who are enrolled in the Michigan Department of Education program for free or reduced-price school meals will benefit from this. It will reach about 895,000 students.
This also includes families getting Food Assistance Program benefits as well as those not currently enrolled in the program.
“I am proud that Michigan is the first state to receive federal approval for this program to put healthy food on the table for families that need them,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “The spread of COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our state. My administration will continue to work around the clock to help Michiganders through this difficult time and slow the spread of this virus.”
Families not currently receiving food assistance benefits will receive a preloaded EBT card, also known as a Bridge Card.
The amount of EBT benefits will be no less than the school lunch benefits that the family would normally get.
The benefits include $193.80 per eligible student to cover April and an additional $182.40 per student to cover both May and June.
For families that already receive food assistance benefits, they’ll get additional benefits on their Bridge Card Cards.
Benefits for all who are eligible in the family will be loaded onto the EBT card.
Before families get their EBT card, they’ll get a letter with instructions from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
EBT cards can be used like debit cards only for food items at SNAP retailers.
“Children should never go hungry,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS Director. “Yet because of COVID-19, it is a risk unlike at any time in generations. I am glad that Michigan will be the first state to deliver SNAP benefits to families that previously received free or reduced-price lunches, whether or not they were SNAP-eligible. In a time of terrible need, it will be a small, good thing for nearly a million Michigan children.”
The MDHHS received authorization from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services to give the additional help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.