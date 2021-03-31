Michigan will expand food assistance eligibility to financially struggling college students starting Thursday, April 1.
“College students should not have to choose between furthering their education and putting food on the table – especially during a pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am pleased that we are able to work with the Biden administration to help college students in Michigan who are working hard to pursue their dreams.”
College students may be eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits if their families can’t contribute to their college costs or if their college or university considers them eligible for a federal or state work study program, regardless if they are enrolled in such a program.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said this could make more than 200,000 Michigan college students eligible. Before the expansion, college students would only be eligible if they were working 20 hours a week or met certain exemptions.
Students are considered to have no family contribution to their college expenses if the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) estimates they have $0 in family contributions on their federal student aid. MDHHS said students must also attend college at least half-time and meet income and other requirements for food assistance.
“Many Michigan college students lost their jobs due to no fault of their own as a result of the pandemic,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Expanding access to food and making it easier for our residents who are in need to apply for help are priorities of the department. Even before the pandemic, many students struggled to afford enough food while paying for college. These new changes will help students complete their education and reduce their food insecurity."
The expanded eligibility will last for 30 days. Benefits could be as much as $234 per month for students who buy and prepare their food alone, according to MDHHS. To check for eligibility and apply for food assistance, head to the MI Bridges website.
