Giffords Law Center is a nationally known policy organization. It says gun violence kills over 1,000 Michigan residents each year.
It gave Michigan a letter grade of C, ranking 16 out of 50 states.
Michigan's gun death rate ranks 37 out of 50.
The study compared 2018-gun violence data to states gun safety measures.
It found seven out of 10 states with the strongest gun laws had the lowest amounts of gun violence.
Only California and New Jersey earned an A grade, both states have very strict gun laws.
The study says these states do a good job of restricting child access from guns, something it says Michigan does not do.
"The push back on that is if it's harder for a child to get to access a gun, it's harder for an adult to access a gun and then you're infringing on people's gun rights,” said Donald Smith from Willis Law. “But we all know that only bad things happen when a child accesses a firearm."
It's important to note many pro-gun advocates and groups like the NRA say a "good guy" with a gun is the only person who can stop a "bad guy" with a gun.
For that reason, those people say it's important to have less gun control legislation.
