Michigan school and colleges are getting $89.4 million from the federal government to help with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is to help K-12 schools, colleges and universities hardest hit by the pandemic.
The money will be used to give emergency grants to schools that need it.
“It’s never been more important to ensure every Michigan student has access to a high-quality education, and this funding will help our continued efforts to provide remote and other critical educational services to all students in every corner of our state during the ongoing pandemic,” Governor Whitmer said. “In the weeks ahead, I will identify strategies that ensure this federal funding provides much-needed support to our schools hit hardest during this unprecedented crisis.”
