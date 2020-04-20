More than $2 million in grants to help Michigan’s behavioral health services during COVID-19.
Grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency total nearly $2.5 million for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration.
$2 million of the money will be used to help people in Michigan living with mental health or substance abuse disorders. It will also be used to help those will less severe mental health issues as well.
The money will be given to five community mental health programs with the greatest need.
Those five facilities are:
- Au Sable Valley Community Mental Health Authority (serving Iosco, Ogemaw and Oscoda counties)
- Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network
- Genesee Health System
- HealthWest (serving Muskegon County)
- Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority
Another $372,000 will be given to the Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training. The money will be used to roll-out a short-term emergency program.
The program will have four major components:
- Crisis counseling from CCP-trained counselors accessed via the MDHHS COVID-19 hotline.
- Highly specialized outreach to the Detroit metropolitan area (the region most heavily impacted by COVID-19), offering crisis counseling to families with children, seniors, first responders, health care providers and those with racial or ethnic health disparities.
- CCP training of volunteers.
- Emotional support for low-acuity COVID-19 patients living in state-supplied isolation housing.
