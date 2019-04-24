The Republican-led Michigan Senate is proposing to cut spending in Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office.
They want to shift the money to a new political redistricting commission authorized by voters.
The Senate budget, approved Wednesday, includes $4.6 million to create the independent commission to redraw legislative and congressional districts after the 2020 Census.
Republicans propose a 32 percent cut for Benson's executive operations, branch operations and other budget areas.
Overall spending in the department would still rise more than 1 percent. That's less than what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed.
The Senate also plans reductions in Democratic Attorney General Nessel's office and a smaller funding boost for universities and community colleges than Whitmer has asked for.
Republicans say freed-up money can be directed to other priorities like roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.