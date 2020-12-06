Several Michigan Republican Party staff members are getting tested for COVID-19 after Rudy Giuliani tested positive.
President Donald Trump announced Sunday afternoon that his attorney Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for COVID-19.
Giuliani had visited Michigan this past week for hearings with the Michigan Legislature where he alleged voter fraud in the Michigan Presidential Election. He was seen not wearing a mask during the hearings.
During his time in Michigan, Giuliani visited the Michigan GOP headquarters and met with chairwomen Laura Cox and other staffers.
In a statement Sunday, the Michigan Republicans wished Giuliani a speedy recovery and said anyone who was in contact with him is being tested.
The full statement from Michigan GOP spokesperson Tony Zammit:
“The Michigan Republican Party sends out our prayers to Mayor Giuliani, and we wish him a speedy recovery. Chairman Laura Cox and staffers who came into contact with the Mayor during his visit to our headquarters are being tested and all appropriate precautions are being taken.”
