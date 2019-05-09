Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isn't embracing a Republican-passed plan to cut high auto insurance premiums, saying it falls short and that her first priority is passing a budget that fixes the state's roads.
The Democrat's spokeswoman, Tiffany Brown, issued a statement following the passage of legislation during a state House session that stretched into Thursday. The state Senate also approved a car insurance overhaul this week.
Both bills would no longer require drivers to buy unlimited medical coverage for injuries, if people have other health insurance. The House plan would require insurers to reduce a portion of premiums.
Brown says Whitmer is only interested in signing insurance legislation that's "reasonable, fair and provides strong consumer protections and immediate financial relief," and neither bill meets that standard.
Republicans counter that residents are demanding lower premiums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.