Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and state flags to be lowered to honor a soldier from western Michigan who died during a training exercise in southern New Mexico.
Whitmer said in a release that flags should be lowered to half-staff Saturday within the State Capitol Complex and state government buildings for 24-year-old Army Cpl. Cole Wixom. The infantryman from Bloomingdale died Jan. 22 along with 21-year-old Pfc. Jamie Riley in a collision between two Stryker vehicles at McGregor Range.
The flag lowering is planned to coincide with Wixom's military funeral.
Wixom graduated from Bloomingdale High School in 2013 and joined the Army in 2016. He was stationed in western Texas at Fort Bliss and completed a tour of Iraq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.