Playing the role of parent for a second time, that’s what Tracy Hawver and her husband Todd are doing. They are caring for three grandchildren who have parents dealing with opioid addiction. The Hawvers said they wouldn’t change anything about their situation. But they acknowledge at times it can be difficult.
“While other grandparents get to be the fun grandparents, we’re over here, 'go brush your teeth.' 'Get your homework done. 'Make that bed,'” Tracy Hawver said.
“I’d rather be the grandparent and be a grandparent and do that portion of it than raising them, “Todd Hawver said.
Turns out the Hawvers are not alone. According to Christine Stanik, a senior researcher for Altarum Institute in Ann Arbor, the couple is part of a growing trend of grandparents affected by the opioid crisis.
“They’re trying to take care of themselves, take care of their adult child, then they are trying to take care of these grandchildren who have really complicated trauma issues,” Stanik said.
According to Stanik about 8 million children in the U.S. live with their grandparents.
Stanik surveyed more than 1,000 grand-families across the country, she found that twenty percent of grandparents are caring for their grandkids due to parental drug abuse.
“Everytime I talk to a grandparent they would cry. The compounded stress of taking care of all these people was just so difficult for them,” Stanik said.
32 percent of grandparents have put off retirement or went back to work just to make ends meet, and 28 percent of grandparents rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table.
Stanik said the biggest problem for grandparents isn't parenting itself, it’s knowing where to find help to make their complicated lives easier.
“At the community level organize and get these grandparents the resources that are already available. And then as a short-term stopgap while the bigger legislative policy issues are being sorted out,” Stanik said.
Meanwhile Christina Wasilewski is part of a group of grandparents are trying to get state lawmakers to pass what is known as the De Facto Parenting Law.
“The law would state that a caregiver other than the biological parents has been the parental figure in these child’s lives for an extended period of time,” Wasilewski said.
Wasilewski is the founder of Caregiver Café, a Michigan support group for grandparents taking care of grandchildren. Wasilewski said she is frustrated because under current law grandparents are viewed as nothing more than glorified babysitters. She said that if a biological parent petitions the court to get their child back odds are they’ll get them.
“And they return these children sometimes to not optimal, ideal circumstances. And the children get ping ponged back and forth,” Wasilewski said.
Michigan is one of six states (Illinois, Vermont, Tennessee, Utah, and Iowa) without a De Facto Parenting Law. Wasilewski hopes our state leaders change that soon.
“Please step up and advocate for these children because they deserve a chance for a productive healthy childhood,” Wasilewski said.
That’s exactly what the Hawvers are trying to do for their loved ones. They consider themselves lucky, saying they have the means to make their situation work.
“There’s a lot of grandparents that can’t do that. That have you know retired and had to go back to work or you know have blown through their savings because of the financial cost of taking on kids again, raising kids again,” Tracy said.
