The Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council said the state's retail greenhouses and garden centers are ready to reopen with safety precautions on May 1.
The council provided an action plan to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on how they would safely operate to protect customers and workers from COVID-19.
”The threat and impact of COVID-19 is real, and we are not discounting that,” said Dave Mast, of Andy Mast Greenhouses in Grand Rapids and president of the Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council. “We feel it is our responsibility to operate in a safe way upon reopening and that is why garden centers have taken carefully targeted steps to ensure safe operations, including changes to how we do business.”
The council laid out the following changes:
- Offering online shopping, call ahead orders, curbside pickup or delivery as available.
- Limiting the number of customers near the cash registers and in the store at any given time. Many retailers are marking the floor in check-out lines to encourage social distancing.
- Sanitizing all carts, baskets, door handles throughout the day, as well as the credit card pads.
- Sanitizing all surfaces regularly.
- Having hand sanitizer available at the checkout for consumers and staff.
- Requiring social distancing between staff and customers in the store, grounds and greenhouses. Greenhouses are so large, social distancing is not hard and the person-per-square foot guidelines are easily met.
- Greenhouses are also respectfully asking any individual – whether a customer or an employee – exhibiting even minor symptoms to stay home.
“Spring is a critical time for our industry and the Michiganders we employ,” said Chris Schwartz of Schwartz Greenhouse in Romulus. “If we don’t get back to work soon, there will be a devastating impact to greenhouse and garden workers and their families.”
The council said it is confident the operational changes they have made will allow workers to safely return to their jobs as soon as they are allowed to.
(1) comment
Hurrray ~ Save our Small Business Owners.
