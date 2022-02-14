The group "End Gun Violence Michigan" joined by a survivor of the Oxford School Shooting are advocating for a 2024 ballot initiative that would impose new firearm restrictions in the state.
Kiley Myrand was awaiting confirmation from her brother that the Oxford High School student was all right during the mass shooting there in November after fearing for her own life.
"I waited three minutes for him to respond saying he was okay. That three minutes was the scariest three minutes of my life," Myrand said. "I was handed textbooks to try and counter the shooter if he got past the locked doors and barricaded desks. I was trembling holding a textbook just knowing that this is what we had been trained for."
Her brother ended up being safe, but a different text message went unanswered.
"My heart sank realizing my close friend, Tate, did not text me back. Unfortunately, our friend, Tate did not text anyone back. He was one of the four dead in the shooting,” Myrand said.
Myrand was joined by leaders from across the state a new effort to reduce gun violence. They are considering a 2024 ballot initiative aimed at imposing firearm restrictions in Michigan.
The announcement came on the anniversary of another deadly school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
"Today is the fourth anniversary of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shootings. There are just more children dead," said Bishop Bonnie Perry, from the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan.
Bishop Perry was among multiple other groups like Michigan United and other faith leaders demanding legislators act on reforms like universal background checks, safe storage measures, and red flag laws for domestic violence.
"The bills have been proposed in our legislature. They just need hearings and a vote. We can have sensible gun legislation that respects the rights of responsible gun owners, but also keeps our young people safe and alive," Perry said.
The group said it will watch what the legislature does before proceeding with its workaround.
"As a survivor, and as a mourning 16-year-old girl, something needs to change now," Perry said.
