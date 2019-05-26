Advocates who are helping a growing number of immigrants in southeastern Michigan apply for U.S. citizenship say many are driven by fear of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
The Detroit New Americans Campaign has been offering informational sessions and workshops about citizenship applications. The project collaborates with community groups to encourage immigrants eligible for citizenship to apply.
The Detroit Free Press reports federal data shows the number of immigrants in Michigan applying to become U.S. citizens increased by 25% from 13,186 in 2014 to 16,539 in 2018. The number nationwide has decreased after reaching a peak during the 2016 presidential election year.
Yumana Dubaisi is an attorney at the International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit. Dubaisi says they've seen a rush in applications because immigrants feel fearful of the political environment.
