A Michigan federal judge has ordered gyms across the state can open in an opinion issued Friday.
Judge Paul Maloney of the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Michigan, ordered the executive order non-enforceable starting June 25.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, gyms in Michigan can open their doors.
Maloney said when asked why the gyms must stay closed, the plaintiff, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's response was "trust us."
Maloney says that statement is insufficient to uphold a no-longer-blanket rule.
Whitmer responded to the opinion with the following statement:
“Governor Whitmer respectfully, but strongly, disagrees with this decision, and will be seeking immediate relief from the Sixth Circuit. With this ruling, the court is playing a dangerous role it should not play: second-guessing and upending the data-informed decisions that have saved thousands of lives in Michigan. The idea that gyms – with their high levels of heavy respiratory activity, shared indoor spaces, and shared surfaces – might be one of the later businesses to come back online in the midst of this global pandemic is hardly surprising and highly sensible.”
The gyms will still need abide by requirements for workplace standard.
The judge's full opinion can be read here:
