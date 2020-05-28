Recent lawsuits filed against the state of Michigan and the owners of the dams that recently failed causing widespread flooding has put a spotlight on dam safety.
“You never have enough people for this kind of thing. Our hands are tied in terms of budgetary issues,” said Nick Assendelft, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
Assendelft said EGLE has two staff members assigned to inspect the 1,059 state regulated dams. He said even though the quantity of staff is low, the quality of work they produce is high.
“Our inspectors are very professional folks. They have a lot of experience on the ground, a lot of experience with what they do. We’re confident in their abilities,” Assendelft said.
He said one staff member is assigned the southern Lower Peninsula and the other has the northern Lower Peninsula along with the entire Upper Peninsula.
Assendelft said on average, dams are looked at every two, three or four years depending on the rating.
“We obviously try to get to the ones that have the lowest rating more often and we try to get to them as often as we can. And I think that’s part of having the geographic breakdown is that you don’t have somebody from southeast Michigan going up to Marquette to inspect a dam. So it makes it a little more efficient,” Assendelft said.
The Edenville Dam was last inspected by the state in October 2018. It was found to be in fair structural condition, meaning no existing dam safety deficiencies were recognized for normal loading conditions.
Assendelft said a consulting firm was hired by the dam’s owner, Boyce Hydro, to do a more thorough inspection of the dam. EGLE expected to see that report in March, but that didn’t happen.
Soon after, the dam failure and historic flooding followed.
Assendelft is not sure if this will result in more funding being directed to dam safety, but he said EGLE will work with the resources available.
“We’re doing the best we can with what we have and we’re confident in our staff members in terms of what their abilities and what they can determine from their workday in and day out,” he said.
To view the state regulated dams, click here.
