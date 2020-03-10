Two Michigan residents have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), prompting Gov. Whitmer to declare a state of emergency.
Gov. Whitmer made the announcement late on March 10 after the cases were confirmed.
One case was discovered in an Oakland County resident, and one in a Wayne County resident.
“We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “I have declared a state of emergency to harness all of our resources across state government to slow the spread of the virus and protect families. It’s crucial that all Michiganders continue to take preventative measures to lower their risk, and to share this information with their friends, family, and co-workers.”
One of the cases is an adult female from Oakland County with recent international travel and the other is an adult male from Wayne County with recent domestic travel.
"This patient in Wayne County is currently under isolation. Our Public Health Division is working to identify individuals who may have come into close contact with the patient so we can take appropriate steps and monitor them closely,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “We are continuing to collaborate with the state health department and recommend residents continue to practice prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
“Oakland County and our Health Division will investigate the circumstances around this case so we understand if there are any potential close contacts," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "We must all as individuals and communities continue our prevention and preparedness strategies as we hope for a full recovery for this member of the community.”
The tests still need to be confirmed by the CDC.
“We are taking the identification of COVID-19 in our state very seriously,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We continue to urge Michiganders to take precautions to prevent the spread of this virus in our state.”
There are steps residents can take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:
• Washing your hands with soap and water.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.
• Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.
COVID-19 Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of Breath
A total of 57 cases in Michigan have tested negative. Test results for 18 additional cases are pending.
