Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh continues to get his team ready for the upcoming football season.
If it gets played out, his wolverines will only face big ten opponents. The conference-making the decision to get rid of non-conference opponents in every fall sport will provide greater flexibility on scheduling decisions due to the evolving coronavirus pandemic.
“Covid is part of our society,” said Harbaugh. “It wasn’t caused by football or caused by sports, and no expert view that I’m aware of says that sports is going to make that worse.”
That comment has Harbaugh taking some criticism. While there has been no scientific study done on Covid-19 and football, in general, Doctor Michael Sullivan says the sport goes against safety guidelines.
“We hear everything about social distancing, keeping apart, wearing masks, all these things to try and reduce the spread of the disease,” said Sullivan. “Think about a football field. Eleven people on each side close quarters really can’t be six feet apart.”
Sullivan adds that you can’t wear a mask playing football so that also increases the risk level.
TV5 asked him with those factors in mind, and with where the coronavirus numbers are nationwide, do you think we will see football played this fall?
“I have my doubts. As our country is opening up, even in Michigan we have a slight uptick in cases. A lot of that is attributed to people not adhering to social distancing. People are getting out, getting in crowds. As we’re starting to hear more schools are going completely online with no students on campus it raises my doubts whether we’re gonna see sports or not,” said Sullivan.
As for the Big Ten, the conference says it hopes to make a decision on whether or not the season will be played by the end of the month.
