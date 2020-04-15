Michigan Health Clinics is providing crucial testing for first responders in Saginaw County.
“Our loved ones, they worried about us before this happened,” Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said.
First responders are on the frontlines every day, but COVID-19 makes their job even more risky.
On Wednesday, they received some relief in the form of free testing, thanks to Michigan Health Clinics.
“We’ve set up a large screening tent as you can tell. Right now we’re screening all emergency service personnel,” said Dr. David Stockman, pathologist with Michigan Health Clinics.
Tracy Speier is on the team. She has led the cause in previous epidemics. COVID-19 is her third epidemic and she said testing is just one way to lower the amount of COVID-19 cases in the area.
“Given Michigan is one of the hot spots in the country, it’s important in order to flatten the curve that we start getting people tested,” Speier said.
The testing is doing more than just swabbing for COVID-19. It includes serologic testing.
“Part of our test is we’re looking for antibodies. So we’re measuring somebody’s immune response to the virus,” Stockman said.
It’s a service aimed at protecting and helping out emergency personnel during the pandemic.
“Michigan Health Clinics is doing this as a community service,” Speier said.
Gomez was tested on April 15. He is grateful a resource like this exists for first responders.
“So sooner or later, it’s going to start playing on our minds. Something like this, where they can come, peace of mind. You can’t put a price on peace of mind,” Gomez said.
Michigan Health Clinics said they are planning to hold more health screenings.
