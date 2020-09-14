Michigan public health officials are launching a new campaign, urging all Michiganders to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The “Spread Hope, Not COVID” campaign hopes all Michiganders will do their part to help safely reopen the state’s economy, schools, and communities as well as keep them open.
Fifty of Michigan’s leading health care, business, education, community, manufacturing, tourism, senior citizen, labor, faith-based, and public safety organizations will be led by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) during the campaign.
The campaign hopes Michiganders will help stop the spread of the virus by wearing masks, washing and sanitizing hands, and practicing social distancing.
“This virus has devastated families across the state and had an unprecedented impact on our economy. We are not out of the woods yet, and we must all continue to step up and do our part to fight COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Our ‘Spread Hope, Not COVID’ message is for all Michiganders to do everything in their power to reduce the spread of the virus and protect our families, frontline workers, educators, and small businesses.”
Residents will see the campaign through broadcasts as well as social and digital media.
The campaign is also sharing information through state and local associations, business organizations, K-12, college and university organizations and institutions, health care provider groups, communities of color, and other stakeholder groups that represent or reach millions of Michigan residents.
“The virus has taken so much away from us, but every action that a united Michigan takes to contain the spread moves us closer to resuming normal, to moving our economy and lives forward,” Whitmer said. “While some of the actions we must take are personally uncomfortable and inconvenient, there is broad consensus that they will contain COVID-19 cases to levels that will enable us to safely reopen our economy, our schools, and other institutions – and keep them open.”
Based on a survey of 2,047 Michigan residents, the campaign's message focuses on behaviors and attitudes related to wearing masks.
According to MDHHS, the survey found that 72 percent of Michiganders say they always wear a mask in public, with Black residents significantly more likely to wear a mask than all other respondent groups, and women more likely than men to wear a mask.
MDHHS said more research is continuing to measure changes in attitudes and behavior. This research continues to identify misinformation and confusion about mask-wearing.
The “Spread Hope, Not COVID” campaign includes facts about mask-wearing and details simple behaviors everyone can take to control the virus, including:
- Wear a cloth mask or face covering over your mouth and nose to reduce the spread of the disease. While masks alone may not always prevent the spread of the disease, scientists and doctors agree that masks and face coverings can help to reduce the spread by about 70%. Michiganders are required to wear a face covering whenever you are in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces where you may be in close contact with people outside of your household, or people you do know but have not been with or near recently.
- Practice physical distancing by staying at least 6 feet from people outside of your household. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact.
- Wash and sanitize your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with unwashed hands.
- Get tested. To avoid bringing COVID-19 home, it is especially important you get tested if: you feel sick, you have to leave home to go to work or if you have been in close contact with someone who is sick or has symptoms. Expanded testing is now available across the state as we continue to reopen. To get tested:
- Call the COVID Hotline at 888-535-6136 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and press 1 to be connected to an operator who can help you find a nearby location and schedule an appointment; or,
- Visit gov/CoronavirusTest to find testing locations near you and schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.