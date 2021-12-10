The state health department is warning residents about the discovery of the omicron variant.
Michigan’s first known case was identified Thursday in a Kent County adult resident.
The news comes as the state battles record COVID-19 hospitalizations and strained, under-staffed hospitals.
Michigan health officials are urging more residents to get vaccinated and get their booster shot if eligible.
"We can't share specifics about that individual, but I can tell you that it was a mild illness," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for Michigan.
She said there is still a lot to learn about the new variant.
"We need to see what this means for our population here. What does it mean for people who are immunocompromised? What does it mean for people who have other underlying health conditions? Or who are over the age of 65? We don't understand those questions yet," Bagdasarian said.
During a virtual press conference on Friday Bagdasarian made another push for residents to get vaccinated.
"As we think about how to prepare for Omicron, the most vital thing to do is get our vaccination rates up," Bagdasarian said.
The weekly positive COVID-19 case rate is as high as it’s ever been, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is at an all-time high and 87 people died from COVID-19 each day in the past week.
While Bagdasarian said waning immunity is a factor in the latest COVID-19 surge, she said this spike is being fueled by the unvaccinated.
"76 percent of our hospitalized COVID patients were unvaccinated. 87 percent of COVID patients in ICUs were unvaccinated and 88 percent of COVID patients on ventilators were unvaccinated," Bagdasarian said.
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel gave an answer about possible new restrictions on the horizon.
"Masking is important while we go through trying to achieve our herd immunity through vaccinations. But vaccinations are the absolute best tool that we have," Hertel said.
Fifty-six percent of state residents are fully vaccinated. That is below the national average.
Bagdasarian said low vaccination rates in younger people and in certain areas of the state are bringing that number down.
"Those are the communities and the age groups who are most at risk. So, we're at a critical point right now and we need to get people vaccinated," Bagdasarian said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.