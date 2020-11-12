Leaders of Michigan's largest healthcare systems held a joint press conference Thursday morning.
They are pleading with residents to heed warnings about the surge of COVID-19 across the state.
“We urge people to protect themselves and their families by using tools we all have available: wear a mask, stay six feet apart and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently,” Michigan Health & Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters said. “We know these tools help slow the rate of spread, but we need everyone to work together for it to be effective. Hospitals across Michigan are going to be overwhelmed if we don’t work together to stop the spread.”
The health officials are sounding the alarm as patients fill emergency rooms and hospital beds at an exponential rate.
The stark warning comes as COVID-19 cases rise swiftly in Michigan, far surpassing the spring surge.
The health system leaders noted the difference between the spring surge and now. The increase is not concentrated in southeast Michigan, but occurring across the state.
While hospital capacity is a concern, the more dire need may be for staff. With COVID-19 hotspots engulfing much of the nation, there may not be reinforcements available.
“We are facing a very grim reality this fall if Michigan residents don’t take this virus seriously – the number of admissions for COVID-19 patients at our hospitals has doubled over the past two weeks and these numbers aren’t sustainable,” Henry Ford Health System President and CEO Wright Lassiter III said. “We are no longer seeing a positivity curve, but a near vertical line of new patients and new cases. Field hospitals in Detroit and Novi were closed with only limited use this spring, but we may need them again this winter if we don’t slow the spread now.”
