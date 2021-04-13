Health officials on Tuesday suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan pending the outcome of a federal investigation into six cases in which women who received the drug developed blood clots.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced the temporary suspension of the single-dose vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended it throughout the country.
“The safety and health of Michiganders will always come first,” said Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy. “We will follow the FDA’s guidance to temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution, and adapt our vaccine strategy going forward until a further review of the data can be conducted.”
Michigan is in the grips of another surge in COVID-19 cases and has the country’s highest infection rate over the past 14 days, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
It wasn't immediately clear how the suspension of the J&J drug would affect vaccinations throughout the state, but Detroit's top health official, Denise Fair, said in a news release that Michigan's largest city has enough of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be able to immunize anyone who was scheduled to get the J&J shot this week at the Northwest Activity Center or neighborhood clinics. People should stick to those appointment times and will be scheduled for second-dose follow-up appointments in three or four weeks.
The downtown convention center where Detroit has been conducting mass vaccinations isn't affected by the suspension of the J&J drug because it has only been using the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The CDC and FDA on Tuesday recommended a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine while they investigate reports that it might cause potentially dangerous blood clots. The six known cases of unusual clotting occurred six to 13 days after the women received the drug.
J&J doses accounted for 199,000, or 3.7%, of the nearly 5.4 million shots that had been administered in Michigan as of Sunday. About 41% of people in the state age 16 or older have received at least one dose.
Detroit has received more than 308,000 total doses of all vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. About 11,600 of those doses have been from J&J, according to the health department. About 251,655 doses of all three vaccines have been administered in the city, though it wasn't immediately clear how many were J&J doses.
In early March, Detroit turned down 6,200 doses of the then-newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with Mayor Mike Duggan saying he wanted to rely on those made by Moderna and Pfizer, which testing showed are more effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. At the time, Duggan's position conflicted with guidance from top state and federal health officials who cautioned against comparing the three vaccines and noted that they all provide strong protection against severe cases of the disease.
Detroit soon changed course and began accepting the J&J doses, with Duggan calling them “a key part of our expansion of vaccine centers.”
Whitmer has been calling for the federal government to send extra doses to help Michigan combat its surge in COVID-19 cases, but President Joe Biden's administration has said it will stick to distributing vaccines to states proportionately by population.
Leddy said the issues with the J&J vaccine shows it is more important than ever for the federal government to send additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.