As students in the Fruitport School District prepare to go back to school on Sept. 3, construction workers are busy finishing portions of a major construction that will be used by students this school year.
When completed, the new $48 million new Fruitport High School will include renovations to the existing building and major new sections.
The design of the new sections includes subtle safe spaces that can be used to protect students in the event of a shooting, and long curved hallways that would offer protection too.
By reducing the sight lines, anyone with malicious intent would be unable to see the entire length of the hallway.
Cement block bump outs are also placed in the curved hallways.
Inside the classrooms students can hide in one corner that can't be seen from the hallway. Access controlled locks on all of the doors in our school district give school leaders the ability to lock down the entire district with the push of one button. And impact resistant film will go on all classroom windows in the new high school.
