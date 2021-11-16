Seventy percent of the state's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, that’s more than 5.7 million people.
Now, kids aged 5 to 11 are eligible for the vaccine and more high-risk adults are getting the booster dose as their vaccine effectiveness wanes.
"I'm glad to be able to add to that number,” said Tony LaFramboise, resident.
LaFramboise is part of the 70 percent of state residents age 16 and up who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He stopped by the Dow Event Center to get his COVID-19 booster on Tuesday.
LaFramboise said everyone should make their own decisions concerning their health but, in his case, getting the vaccine was the best option.
"The more the merrier and I encourage everyone to come and get whatever shot they need,” LaFramboise said.
Other people TV5 talked to want those sitting on the sidelines to get in the game and get vaccinated.
"You have people dying and all that, and getting sick, because they refuse to get the shot,” one resident said.
"I'm glad everybody is you know, buying into it. And we're doing this because it's for our own good,” another resident said.
"I'm asking everybody to go take the shot. If I take it and I’m this old, why they should take it too,” another resident said.
While the state as a whole has hit 70 percent, Saginaw County still has some work to do.
"We're at 55.5 percent vaccination for 16 and older for that first vaccine. So, we have some room to go compared to the state,” said Dr. Delicia Pruitt, medical director for the Saginaw County Health Department. "Don't feel bad if you haven't gotten vaccinated. It's OK. Some time to wait and watch, but a lot of people in Saginaw County have gotten vaccinated already and they're doing OK. So, it's your turn to come in and get your first vaccine."
As for LaFramboise, he said he's proud to be part of the solution in solving the pandemic problem.
“I'm not afraid to have something put in me. You know, if it's going to help me and help other people, I'm all for it,” LaFramboise said.
