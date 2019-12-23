Police say a knife-wielding man who forced his way into a couple's northern Michigan home and threatened them with the weapon was fatally shot by one of the homeowners following a struggle.
Michigan State Police said 29-year-old Nathan Reed of Copemish died Sunday afternoon at the shooting scene in a home in the Manistee County city.
Troopers from the Cadillac post said that after Reed entered the home a physical struggle ensued during which one of the home's occupants retrieved a firearm and shot him.
The home's female resident was treated at the scene for a minor head injury.
