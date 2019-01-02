Authorities say a Michigan homeowner fatally shot a man who broke into his home and attacked him.
The Ionia County sheriff's office says 40-year-old Justin Eddy of Lansing allegedly forced his way into the home on Tuesday night in Sebewa Township, about 105 miles northwest of Detroit.
The sheriff's office says Eddy told the homeowners he was being chased by someone who was trying to kill him. They say a man who lived at the home grabbed his gun and went outside, but couldn't find anyone. Investigators say Eddy then began acting erratically and attacked the homeowner.
A statement from the sheriff's office says the man then shot Eddy. The homeowner is cooperating with investigators and wasn't arrested. Prosecutors will review the case for possible charges.
