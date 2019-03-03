A hospice nurse in Chippewa County took a big extra step for a patient during a snowstorm.
She also got a new nickname, Angel in Snowshoes.
"It's the third time that they have closed the actual health department due to weather in 23 years," said Nancy Miller.
Huge snow drifts, blizzard-like conditions, and impassable roads.
Enough to stop most, but not those who care for the most vulnerable.
Nancy Miller, Nurse:
"Something I think we have here at hospices is a can-do attitude. If somebody has a need we don't say 'no,' we say 'how we can do that,'" Miller said.
On Monday, Miller was called in to help.
"We got a call in from a hospice patient who really needed to have a nurse visit and the nurse that took the call, that was working, lives in Brimley, about 20 miles away,” Miller said. “So, she called me, she knew I lived fairly close to this patient and asked if I could go over. I said sure, I can do that and I went outside and realized we had a lot of snow."
So Nancy strapped on a pair of snowshoes and made the near half-mile walk to the patients home.
"It was still snowing it was still windy. It took a good 15 minutes,” Miller said. “They needed a nurse there, I left there feeling good that I was able to help them, I think they felt much reassured that I was there."
At the end of the day, nurse Miller is still pretty humble about her nickname, Angel in Snowshoes.
"I'm sure that if I couldn't have done it our director would have found someone to get a snowmobile out here to get to that patient's house,” Miller said. “This is bittersweet, I love having the attention for hospice and the Chippewa County Health Department, but the patient was the important person here, I shouldn't be getting all the attention."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.