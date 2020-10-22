As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Michigan, hospital leaders are asking people continue to help stop the spread of the virus.
The Michigan Health and Hospital Association, which represents 110 of the 137 hospitals in the state, is asking everyone to do their part.
They said, regardless of state law, executive orders, or local public health directives healthcare workers across the state are following procedures to fight the spread of COVID-19.
MHHA said “It is imperative that every Michigan resident join us in taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this deadly disease.”
The group said hospitalizations have surged 80 percent in recent weeks, which puts the entire healthcare system at risk in Michigan.
“If Michigan doesn’t change its approach to this disease, we could have crowded hospital emergency departments and approach exceeding the capacity of our hospitals as we did in Southeast Michigan this past spring,” MHHA said.
They are reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart, avoid crowds, and wash your hands frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.