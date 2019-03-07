Twenty-four Michigan hospitals are being penalized by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for poor hospital conditions that are leading to infections.
The Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM), a nonprofit group comprised of Michigan’s largest employers and unions, is concerned about the number of hospitals in Southeast Michigan being penalized for hospital acquired conditions by CMS.
The EAM reported that according to a report released by Kaiser Health News on Mar. 1, the federal government will reduce payments to 800 hospitals nationwide, including 24 in Michigan.
The penalty will include losing one percent of Medicare payments in the next fiscal year. The estimated loses among the larger hospitals will exceed over $1 million, according to the EAM report.
Michigan did have better results than other states, however, the concern is that the amount of penalized hospitals servicing Michigan’s major population clusters in the southeastern region.
Hospitals in Michigan only accounted for 3.0% of hospitals penalized nationwide.
Hurley Medical Center and McLaren both in Flint have been penalized for the past five years straight.
The EAM reports that the goal is to hold hospitals accountable for hospital acquired infections such as blood clots, sepsis, bedsores and other adverse events a patient may acquire during a hospital admission.
Hospitals effected in Mid-Michigan are:
St. Joseph Hospital
Tawas City
Hurley Medical Center
Flint
McLaren Bay Region
Bay City
McLaren Flint
Flint
MidMichigan Medical Center Clare
Clare
Munson Healthcare Cadillac
Cadillac
To read the full article from the EAM and get a full list of the penalized hospitals, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.